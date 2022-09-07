Swollen Malaprabha triggers flood fury in Karnataka's Bagalkot district

Heavy rains and floods caused by overflowing rivers and rivulets, continued to disrupt normal life in the north and south interior Karnataka on Wednesday, causing damage to life and property in several affected districts.

A 20-year-old farmer was swept away in the floodwaters of Malaprabha in Hungund taluk, Bagalkot district, on Wednesday. Devanand Kammar, a resident of Ganjihal, was washed away in the river when he tried to retrieve his pumpset from the river. An Asha worker died after a portion of her house wall caved in on her at Yemmiganur in Kampli taluk of Ballari district. The deceased has been identified as Umadevi Jadeppa Balaganur (44).

The emergency service personnel on Wednesday recovered the body of a policeman, who along with his colleague, was swept away in a stream near Tondihal in Yelburga taluk, Koppal district, on Monday night. The incident occurred when both Mahesh Vakkarad (28) and Ningappa Halavagali (28), were returning to Mundargi after a bandobust duty at Gajendragad.

Karekallappa (50) washed away in a stream near Hosakote in Pavagad taluk of Tumakuru district on Wednesday.

The swollen Malaprabha river, following heavy rain in its catchment in the last few days, has hit traffic on Holealur-Badami, Gadag-Bagalkot and Shivayogmandir-Mangaluru roads due to submergence of bridges on the stretches.

The villagers of Kengal, Kajagal, Huvanur and Ganjihal in Hungund taluk have moved to safety, along with their cattle, after the overflowing Malaprabha meandered its way through the villages.

The patients, their attendants and the staff at taluk hospital in Hungund had a torrid time after the river water gushed into the hospital premises. A government school in front of the TMC office has been flooded, prompting the management to declare a holiday on Thursday.

Ballari and Vijayanagara districts have been experiencing sharp spells of rain. More than 130 houses in Vijayanagara and 34 in Ballari district have been damaged in the inclement weather

The flood situation in Doni river basin in Talikote taluk of Vijayapura is grim. With the river flowing over the bridges, the Talikote-Vijayapura and Talikote-Hadaginal roads are out of bounds for traffic. A vast tract of agricultural land has gone under the floodwaters in the region.

More than 20 villages in Hosadurga taluk, Chitradurga district, have been cut off following the flooding of connecting roads.

Old Mysuru districts continued to receive intermittent rain on Wednesday.

Acres of paddy in Arkalgud taluk in Hassan district have been damaged in the incessant rain.

Maralukunte village in Chittaballapur, including the government school, has been marooned following heavy downpour on Tuesday night.

Gonikoppal in Kodagu district received non-stop rain on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.