SWR cancelling, regulating some trains

Muthiur Rahaman Siddiqui
Muthiur Rahaman Siddiqui, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2022, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 04:42 ist
A view of trains at Mangaluru Railway Station. Credit: DH File Photo

The South Western Railway is cancelling some trains due to line blocks for maintenance work in Chikjajur-Holalkere and Byadgi-Haveri sections.

It is also regulating some trains due to line blocks for engineering-related work in the Hindupur-Penukonda section, Aneesh Hegde, chief public relations officer.

AccordinglyTrain No 07368 Hubballi-Arsikere Daily Passenger Special, leaving Hubballi on April 24, will be cancelled.

Train No 07367 Arsikere-Hubballi Daily Passenger Special, leaving Arsikere on April 25, will also be cancelled. 

Train No 06595 KSR Bengaluru-Dharmavaram MEMU Passenger, leaving KSR Bengaluru from April 24 to 29 and May 1 to 3, will be regulated for 20 minutes en route. 

Train No 16614 Coimbatore-Rajkot Express, leaving Coimbatore on April 29, will be regulated for 50 minutes en route. 

Train No 06595 KSR Bengaluru-Dharmavaram MEMU Passenger, leaving KSR Bengaluru on April 30, will be regulated for 75 minutes en route.

Karnataka
South Western Railways
Bengaluru

