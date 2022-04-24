SWR cancelling, regulating some trains

The South Western Railway is cancelling some trains due to line blocks for maintenance work in Chikjajur-Holalkere and Byadgi-Haveri sections.
It is also regulating some trains due to line blocks for engineering-related work in the Hindupur-Penukonda section, Aneesh Hegde, chief public relations officer.
Accordingly, Train No 07368 Hubballi-Arsikere Daily Passenger Special, leaving Hubballi on April 24, will be cancelled.
Train No 07367 Arsikere-Hubballi Daily Passenger Special, leaving Arsikere on April 25, will also be cancelled.
Train No 06595 KSR Bengaluru-Dharmavaram MEMU Passenger, leaving KSR Bengaluru from April 24 to 29 and May 1 to 3, will be regulated for 20 minutes en route.
Train No 16614 Coimbatore-Rajkot Express, leaving Coimbatore on April 29, will be regulated for 50 minutes en route.
Train No 06595 KSR Bengaluru-Dharmavaram MEMU Passenger, leaving KSR Bengaluru on April 30, will be regulated for 75 minutes en route.
