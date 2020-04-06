SWR comes to rescue

The Hubballi division of the South Western Railway, along with the IRCTC, have reached out to the needy people serving them with provision of food packets, ration package, and other essential items.

Staff, officers and their families have joined hands to feed the hungry. The division has done commendable work during the crisis by distributing around 9,800 food packets since the beginning of lockdown to the stranded and the homeless labourers, jobless porters, slum dwellers and other needy persons in and around various stations across the division.

From March 29 to April 5 the Hubballi Division has supplied daily about 1,225 free meals to the needy people.

This has been done by personal contribution of staff, officers and group efforts, involving women welfare organizations and the NGOs. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are not only ensuring the distribution of food packets, but they are voluntarily sponsoring food to the needy people.

RPF Vasco–Da–Gama distributed bread and tea to 162 needy people at the Vasco station on Monday.