SWR to cancel special day train to Hubballi due to poor occupancy

SWR to cancel train to Hubballi due to poor occupancy

Train number 07353 KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi and train number 07354 Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru will no longer run from July 16 onwards.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2023, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 04:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iSTock Photo

The South Western Railway (SWR) says it will cancel a special day train plying between Bengaluru and Hubballi due to poor occupancy. 

Train number 07353 KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi and train number 07354 Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru will no longer run from July 16 onwards. 

The trains were introduced a few months ago to meet the demands of day travellers between the two cities.

Also Read | CBI arrests 3 railway employees in connection with Balasore train accident

Train number 07353 leaves KSR Bengaluru at 7.30 pm and reaches Hubballi at 2.30 pm. In the return direction, train number 07354 leaves Hubballi at 3.15 pm and reaches KSR Bengaluru at 11.10 pm. Passengers are charged Tatkal fares. 

The decision to cancel the special train comes just a week after the SWR introduced its first Vande Bharat Express, linking Bengaluru with Hubballi-Dharwad. 

