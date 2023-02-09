Syrian students in Bengaluru worried about families back home

The students from Syria, who are in Bengaluru to pursue higher education, are affected by the recent earthquake disaster in their country.

Forty-one Syrian students, studying various courses at Jain Deemed to be University in Bengaluru under the Study India programme, are worried about their families back home.

These students took out a solidarity march on their campus on Wednesday evening. They said they got admission in 2019 and are unable to visit their country in the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nesreen, a PhD scholar, said, "I am from a city by the name Tartous and have family (members) in Damascus, Lattakia and Tartous. Lattakia is really damaged after the recent earthquakes and a lot of people are either dead..injured or homeless in the freezing weather. My children are there and I am really worried."

Muhannad Dark Alsebai from Homs, who is also pursuing PhD, said, "I woke up in the morning of February 6 with the breaking news of an earthquake in my country Syria through social media. The earthquake was about 7.8 in magnitude and the centre of the earthquake was in southern Turkey and northern Syria. I felt too much fear for my brother and his family in Homs. I called him and he told me that he and his family are fine and in good health. But that earthquake was too strong and he felt that the house would fall on their heads. I felt safe as my brother is fine."

"After seeing pictures on social media, I felt so sorry that I’m very far away from my country and I can’t help those stuck under the rubble. Some of the surviving people saved many people who were stuck under the rubble. But some of them passed away. I would like to thank the Indian government for standing with us in this disaster and sending humanitarian aid for helping our people. Indian people are always kind and rush for helping other people who need help," he added.

These students want to visit their families. "There is no direct flight and the charges are also high. Visiting our country now will be an additional financial burden," another student said.