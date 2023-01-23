Tableaux row: Shun pettiness, CM Bommai tells Congress

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said Karnataka's Republic Day tableau on Naari Shakti has come out "very well" and urged Congress leaders to stop displaying "pettiness" when it comes to protecting the state's interests.

Referring to KPCC president D K Shivakumar's statement, Bommai said he cried foul and injustice when Karnataka's tableau was rejected.

"In 2009, when UPA was in power, Karnataka's tableau was rejected. Then, they didn't exert pressure. There was no tableau," Bommai said. "After that, for 14 consecutive years, Karnataka's tableau was a part of the Republic Day parade."

Karnataka was not included in the parade this time because "the idea was to allow other states to participate," Bommai said. "Still, I spoke to the defence minister (Rajnath Singh) and (parliamentary affairs minister) Pralhad Joshi. Our tableau has been permitted. In just 8-10 days, the Naari Shakti tableau has been prepared. It has come out very well," he said.

"We should let go of pettiness and unite for state's issues," Bommai added.