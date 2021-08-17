'Implement NEP on trial basis in higher edu institutes'

Take higher education institutions into confidence while implementing NEP, CM Bommai tells officials

The CM also reportedly advised the officials of the department to coordinate with the private institutions on implementation of the NEP.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 17 2021, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 04:02 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Stressing on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directed the Higher Education department to take all the higher education institutions into confidence for the successful implementation of the policy.

Holding a review meeting of the Higher Education department on Tuesday, Bommai directed the officials to choose some of the top higher educational institutions and implement the new policy there on an experimental basis. The CM also reportedly advised the officials of the department to coordinate with the private institutions on implementation of the NEP.

Also Read | ‘Implementing NEP, not changing textbooks, is top on my agenda: Edu Minister B C Nagesh

"The current Gross Enrollment Ratio is 32 per cent and the CM has advised us to improve it to 50 per cent in the coming days along with the implementation of NEP," said an official from the department, who was present during the review meeting.

The meeting also discussed revision of BEd and DEd syllabus in the state to implement the NEP in an effective manner. "We have been asked to look at the options to set up technical education schools/colleges in every district to make youngsters more employable," added the official.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Education
NEP
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hijab mandatory for women, not Burqa: Taliban

Hijab mandatory for women, not Burqa: Taliban

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

How Taliban engineered the Afghan 'political collapse'

How Taliban engineered the Afghan 'political collapse'

'Want to run their own country': SP MP defends Taliban

'Want to run their own country': SP MP defends Taliban

America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan

America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan

 