Take higher education institutions into confidence while implementing NEP, CM Bommai tells officials

Stressing on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directed the Higher Education department to take all the higher education institutions into confidence for the successful implementation of the policy.

Holding a review meeting of the Higher Education department on Tuesday, Bommai directed the officials to choose some of the top higher educational institutions and implement the new policy there on an experimental basis. The CM also reportedly advised the officials of the department to coordinate with the private institutions on implementation of the NEP.

Also Read | ‘Implementing NEP, not changing textbooks, is top on my agenda: Edu Minister B C Nagesh

"The current Gross Enrollment Ratio is 32 per cent and the CM has advised us to improve it to 50 per cent in the coming days along with the implementation of NEP," said an official from the department, who was present during the review meeting.

The meeting also discussed revision of BEd and DEd syllabus in the state to implement the NEP in an effective manner. "We have been asked to look at the options to set up technical education schools/colleges in every district to make youngsters more employable," added the official.