Take your complaints to Delhi: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa to disgruntled MLAs

Hitting back at disgruntled legislators, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa warned them against speaking ill of the government.

"If any of the MLAs have reservations (about Cabinet expansion), let them go to Delhi and complain about it to the BJP national leadership," he told reporters on Thursday.

The legislators should not damage the image of BJP in the state by making remarks against the government, Yediyurappa said.

Also read — 7 ministers take oath as Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa expands cabinet

The chief minister is again battling disgruntlement from various MLAs of the state BJP unit following the much delayed Cabinet expansion on Wednesday. While Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal and MLC A H Vishwanath alleged that Yediyurappa had succumbed to 'blackmail' and inducted ministers, others such as MLAs M Satish Reddy and Arvind Bellad lashed out for not accommodating young leaders of the party in the Cabinet.

"They can go to Delhi. Party leaders will decide what is right and what is wrong," he said.

On why R R Nagar MLA Muniratna was not inducted, Yediyurappa declined to comment. Muniratna was among the 17 MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) coalition to resign in 2019, and was assured a Cabinet berth before the BJP high command advised against it ahead of expansion.