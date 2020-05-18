Talks for Krishna river watersharing agreement with Karnataka and Maharashtra soon: Jarkiholi

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that soon high-level meetings of representatives from Karnataka and Maharashtra will be held in Bengaluru to come to an agreement regarding the sharing of river Krishna waters and resolve the drinking water scarcity being faced during summer.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Belagavi on Monday (May 18), Jarkiholi said, discussions will be held with his Maharashtra counterpart regarding sharing of river Krishna waters and dates for the meeting were yet to be scheduled. After talks, decision regarding sharing of waters and agreements will be made known.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been working towards protecting the interests of farmers, hence he has been giving stress for irrigation schemes and projects and we have been working as per his aspirations. I have been visiting all the dams in the state and holding talks with officials. Next week dams in Mysuru division will be inspected, he said.

He also said that irrigation projects have been expedited in all the 18 assembly constituencies in the district.

Jarkiholi said that talks have to be held with Central Water Commission at New Delhi regarding irrigation projects of the state including Mahadayi project and convince regarding the needs. Due to the coronavirus crisis, flight services were not available, hence myself have been thinking to proceed to the national capital by road.

He said COVID-19 could be controlled by following guidelines of government and health personnel and all need to adhere to them.

Jarkiholi also stated that Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar being the in-charge minister of the district facilitated him to tour the state during the lockdown period and understand irrigation projects and problems across the state. As District Incharge Minister Shettar has been discharging the responsibility successfully.