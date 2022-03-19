Tamil Nadu man booked for issuing death threats to Chief Justice of Karnataka HC over hijab verdict

The Vidhana Soudha police have registered an FIR against a person for issuing death threats to the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court in connection with the judgment on the hijab controversy. The complainant is Sudha Katwa, a practising advocate.

The complainant stated that she received a video on WhatsApp in which an unidentified person is speaking in Tamil. According to the complaint, the video seems to have been recorded in an open public meeting somewhere in Tamil Nadu. The speaker makes a reference to the incident in which an additional district judge in Jharkhand died after being hit by a vehicle while he was on a morning walk.

The speaker makes a similar threat to the Chief Justice of Karnataka by stating that people know where Chief Justice goes for a walk. The complainant stated that there is a death threat, criminal intimidation, use of abusive language and the statements may breach peace and communal harmony in the society. The police have registered the FIR under IPC sections 506 (1), 505 (1) (B), 153A, 109 and 504.

Police said that the video is suspected to be from an event organised by Tawheed Jamaat (TMTJ) in Madhurai on March 17. "The suspect Rahamtulla, a leader of TMTJ, made a speech during which he issued the threat. We have taken video as evidence of the case," police said.

Police said they have informed their counterpart in Tamil Nadu. "The video has since gone viral. The high court officials have also alerted us. FIR has been registered. Discussions are being held for further action," they added.

Earlier, advocate Umapathi had filed a representation with the Registrar General of the High Court. The Registrar General received the complaint, Umapathi said.

Meanwhile, the Advocates Association Bangalore (AAB) has condemned the threat. AAB president Vivek S Reddy said, “It is unfortunate that instead of working out the appeal remedies under the constitution, certain persons are taking the law into their own hands and issuing death threats to honourable judges. The Advocates Association takes serious note of this and requests the Government of Karnataka to uphold the majesty of the law and initiate action against these persons.”

