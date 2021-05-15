Tanker shortage delays Karnataka's oxygen procurement plans

Despite a fresh allocation of 1,015 metric tonnes of medical oxygen from the Centre, the lack of an adequate number of tankers has delayed the state's efforts to bring the supply from far away regions.

Until Thursday, as per the drug control department, Karnataka was supplied with only 812.54 metric tonnes of oxygen as against the revised allocation of 1,015 MT from May 11.

However, data shows that Karnataka was consuming 825.2 MT of oxygen as of May 9, according to an audit report of oxygen consumption carried out by the state nodal officer for oxygen distribution Munish Moudgil.

"We are consuming all supplies. We were supplied with 790 to 812 MT of oxygen from May 11 to 13. Besides, we have 220 MT allocation from Odisha which we were unable to lift," Moudgil said.

Explaining the logistical reasons why the state wasn't getting all of the 1,015 metric tonnes of oxygen, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Jawaid Akhtar said, "Out of 1,015 metric tonnes, 60 tonnes are produced in house at oxygen generation units. So we get a supply of 955 tonnes from manufacturers."

"But the allocations we have from Jharkhand and Odisha are not coming on a regular basis via trains. Tankers need to be increased. Tomorrow, we will receive 120 tonnes each from Odisha and Jharkhand. For want of four tankers of oxygen, we need to send 16 tankers, and it takes two days to go and two days to come. By train it is one day," he added.

"We've got four tankers from the Government of India, and we're also procuring more tankers from the state. It's in the pipeline," he said.

Based on the scientific projection for the peak of the second wave, Karnataka had previously sought an allocation of 1,792 MT of medical oxygen from the Centre.

With the surge in demand in the last few days, the state government has put in an elaborate system both in districts as well different zones of the BBMP monitoring the allocation, supply and consumption of oxygen as per the need.

Officials have also been deployed at 57 refilling stations and seven oxygen manufacturing plants. Alongside the supply from the seven domestic manufacturers of oxygen, Karnataka has also been allocated 30 tonnes allocation per day from RINL Steel Plant in Visakhapatnam, and Tata-BSL (30 tonnes) and Jindal Steel and Power (40 tonnes) in Angul, Odisha, and Linde (90), Kalinganagar in Odisha.

As part of the oxygen audit, officials are monitoring the daily flow of oxygen, receipts and expenditure at each re-filing plant. Oxygen supply is also monitored daily by the nodal officers at every hospital. Information is obtained from each hospital and once a week oxygen audit of every hospital in the state is done.

"District-wise oxygen allocation has been given, and they are tagged to re-filling plants. Daily monitoring of oxygen consumption of each district, BBMP zone and hospitals is also being done. Buffer oxygen stocks are being built in each district to handle any unforeseen shortages," said Moudgil.