Tanveer Sait gets death threat from Bajrang Dal activist over Tipu Sultan statue

A video clip of a Bajrang Dal activist issuing a life threat to Congress MLA Tanveer Sait has gone viral on social media.

Raghu Sakaleshpura of Bajrang Dal has issued a warning to the Narasimharaja MLA in the video over installation of a Tipu Sultan statue.

In the video, Raghu is seen issuing threats to Sait over his recent statement of installing a 100-ft statue of Tipu Sultan. He says: "I am issuing a warning to Tanveer Sait over his statement of installing the statue of Tipu Sultan. We will not allow the installation of even a one-foot-tall statue of Tipu Sultan. If that happens, it will be your final yatra ('anthima yatra')".

Condemning this, ex-corporator and secretary of Beedi Mazdoor Association, K C Showkath Pasha has lodged a complaint with Udayagiri Police, urging the police to file an FIR and take legal action against Raghu Sakeleshpura for his murder threat against Sait.

"He has issued a death threat against the MLA if Tipu's statue is installed in Mysuru. He should seek public apology for his provocative statement as this may disturb peace and harmony in the society and may stir communal issues. This should be brought to the notice of the City Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and legal action should be taken against him immediately," Pasha urged in the complaint.

Meanwhile, Tanveer Sait and the KPCC minorities wing have lodged a police complaint against the death threat issued by the Bajrang Dal activist and seeking legal action on Friday.