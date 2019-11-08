Tanvir Sait moves HC on Tipu Jayanti celebrations

Former minister and Congress MLA Tanvir Sait has moved the Karnataka High Court against Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru for refusing to rent out Bala Bhavan for Tipu Jayanti celebration.

The single-judge bench Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav issued notice to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and Mysuru Urban Development Authority commissioner.

During the hearing Justice Yadav directed the authority to reconsider its decision and disposed of the petition.

However, when the petitioner’s advocate submitted that they are ready to celebrate Tipu Jayanti on any day within week, but November 10, at Bala Bhavan, Justice Yadav modified the order and directed Mysuru Urban Development Authority to file objections on November 13.

Kalburagi fort

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has informed the Karnataka High Court that encroachment of historical Kalaburagi Fort will be cleared within two months.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing public interest litigation filed by Sharan Desai on Friday and directed the state government to provide police protection during the encroachment clearance drive.

During the hearing, advocate for the Archaeological Survey of India submitted that notices have been issued to the encroachers in October.

After hearing the

objections of the encroachers, further action will be taken. Apart from this, notice boards have been put up in the reserved and prohibited areas.