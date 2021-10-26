Taralabalu seer backs one-nation-one-election idea

Backing one nation-one-election idea, Sirigere-based Sri Taralabalu Brihanmutt Pontiff Shivakumara Shivacharya claimed that it would not disrupt implementation of development projects in the country.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting 56 lakes filling project at Chatnahalli village in Jagalur tauk, the seer said untimely elections are posing a 'threat' to the execution of development projects.

The elections to gram panchayats, taluk panchayats, zill panchayats, assembly and lok sabha constituencies are held in the country on a regular basis. The enforcement of poll code conduct during the elections are hindering the development works.

Many works come to a standstill during the elections period. Many times, this has led to difference of opinions between people and elected representatives.

So, all levels of elections must be conducted simultaneously in the country, he added.

Check out the latest DH videos: