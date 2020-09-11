Targeted in drugs racket for being a Muslim: Zameer Ahmed Khan

Congress legislator B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, who has been accused of having links with the drugs racket, said Friday he was being targeted for being a Muslim.

“I’m a minority, a Muslim...some people aren’t able to digest my growth,” Khan told reporters after meeting Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah.

Khan said he would file a defamation suit against entrepreneur Prashanth Sambaragi, who has accused the former minister of having links with those allegedly involved in the drug racket. "Whatever allegations have been levelled against me, I will answer them legally. I will not discuss it before the media,” he said.

“It’s not the Congress, but the BJP that’s in power. Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani is in police custody. I have already said that the investigation should be done thoroughly, and if I’m involved, then I will transfer all my assets to the government,” he said.