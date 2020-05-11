Task force to woo firms moving out of China: Shettar

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said on Monday that a proposal has been sent to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to form a task force under chief secretary to facilitate companies moving out of China to invest in the state. Single window clearances and concessions will be given to the companies, he said.

Shettar informed reporters here that due to Covid-19 crisis, many of the MNCs are moving out of China and “we want to woo them for investment in the state by providing them land and facilities”.

“Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have taken measures to woo companies into their states and we do not want to lag behind,” Shettar added.

Chinese companies will be invited to the state by the task force that would comprise of senior officials and ambassadors of different countries. Companies investing in the state will be provided with the benefits of ease of doing business, single window clearances and the land reforms Act, amended during the last session of the legislature. Labour laws too have been amended to help new industries, he said.

Shettar, who is the district in-charge minister, reviewed the Covid-19 control measures taken by the district administration.

‘Quarantining those from red zone’

The minister said anybody entering the state from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and other states identified as red zones will be compulsorily kept in institutional quarantine for the minimum observation period. Their samples will be tested and will be allowed to go home if the results are negative for Covid-19.

He told reporters that most of the recent cases in the state were labourers and others who have come from outside.

Those entering other parts of the district from Nippani will be screened and kept in institutional quarantine, he said.

The minister complimented the district administration for preventing the 38 persons who had been to Ajmer in Rajasthan from reaching their homes and for keeping them in institutional quarantine. Among them, 30 have tested positive.

Belagavi would have been in the green zone, but for the cases that were reported after the arrival of those who attended a religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi in March. The Ajmer cases were a new threat, he added. People who visited Ajmer and have returned should get themselves and their family members tested, Shettar said.