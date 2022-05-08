Taskforce to oversee setting up of KITs

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to constitute a task force to oversee the upgrading of six engineering colleges to make them as good as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Bommai said this while reviewing the progress of the higher education department on implementing promises made in the state Budget.

In the Budget, Bommai has announced that 14 engineering colleges will be developed as Karnataka Institutes of Technology (KITs).

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the task force will comprise former directors of NITs, IITs and education experts.

“Colleges already well established with infrastructure, teaching staff and hostels should be considered to be upgraded as KITs,” Bommai said, adding that KITs should come up at Kalaburagi, Haveri, Uttara Kannada (Karwar), K R Pet, Kodagu, Bengaluru (SKSJTI) and Ramanagara.