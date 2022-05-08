Taskforce to oversee setting up of KITs

Taskforce to oversee setting up of KITs

In the Budget, Bommai has announced that 14 engineering colleges will be developed as Karnataka Institutes of Technology (KITs)

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 08 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 00:30 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH file photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to constitute a task force to oversee the upgrading of six engineering colleges to make them as good as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Bommai said this while reviewing the progress of the higher education department on implementing promises made in the state Budget.

In the Budget, Bommai has announced that 14 engineering colleges will be developed as Karnataka Institutes of Technology (KITs).

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the task force will comprise former directors of NITs, IITs and education experts.

“Colleges already well established with infrastructure, teaching staff and hostels should be considered to be upgraded as KITs,” Bommai said, adding that KITs should come up at Kalaburagi, Haveri, Uttara Kannada (Karwar), K R Pet, Kodagu, Bengaluru (SKSJTI) and Ramanagara.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
engineering college

What's Brewing

Religious rift over legal abortion on display in US

Religious rift over legal abortion on display in US

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Vitamin C most sought after to keep skin issues at sea

Vitamin C most sought after to keep skin issues at sea

How Mother's Day came to be celebrated: Origin, history

How Mother's Day came to be celebrated: Origin, history

Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

 