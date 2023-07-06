Will fight for rightful share of state: K'taka CM

Tax devolution: We will fight for rightful share of the state, says CM

Siddaramaiah said the state government would give inputs on framing the terms and references of the 16th Finance Commission.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 06 2023, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 01:42 ist
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks in the Legislative Council on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured the Legislative Council on Thursday that his government would make strong arguments before the 16th Finance Commission for the state to get its rightful share from the Centre.

Replying to a question by JD(S) MLCs K A Thippeswamy and T A Sharavana, Siddaramaiah alleged injustice to the state in tax devolution.

Siddaramaiah said the state government would give inputs on framing the terms and references of the 16th Finance Commission to avoid “injustice” to Karnataka in getting its share. “We will also explain to the Commission during its visit to the state about the injustice caused,” he said.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present 14th Budget on July 7

Blaming the previous BJP government for not fighting for the state’s right, Siddaramaiah said: “We should fight in the interest of the state. Isn’t it a failure on the part of the previous government?” 

Siddaramaiah also named Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that led to arguments in the House between Congress and the opposition BJP.  “Despite being elected to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, the Union Finance Minister refused to release the recommended funds,” Siddaramaiah said, referring to a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore to Karnataka that was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. 

Taking objection to Sitharaman’s reference, BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda said: “The CM has referred to the name of a minister who is not a member of this House. We will try to submit facts on the same once our Leader of the House is elected.”

Siddaramaiah said he merely mentioned facts. “I did not make any allegations against the Union Finance Minister,” he said.

