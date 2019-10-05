Teachers transfer: Karnataka plans to consider age

The government is mulling major amendments to Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of transfer of teachers) (Amendment) Act, 2017, to provide the much-needed relief for teachers protesting transfers.

In a meeting chaired by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, where all senior officials of the department were present, it was decided to bring some major amendments to the Act which will be implemented for 2020-21 academic year.

One of the major amendments is to replace compulsory transfers with zonal transfers. “On humanitarian grounds, we have discussed to remove the word compulsory transfers from the Act and to re-name it,” said Suresh Kumar.

Female teachers above the age of 50 and male teachers aged above 55 years will be exempted from compulsory transfers.

This exemption applies to single parents and female teachers having special children. And those who have served for 15 years in ‘C’ Zone (rural) will also get exempted from being posted to ‘C’ zone.

Teachers’ opinion

Following confusion over teachers’ transfers during the current academic year, the Education department decided to make the Act teacher-friendly and decided to bring in amendments.

However, these details will be uploaded in the public domain, seeking the opinion of teachers before finalising the amendments.