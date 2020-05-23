Tech-enabled contactless parking-to-boarding at KIA

Preparing for resumption of domestic flight operations from May 25, a tech-enabled parking-to-boarding contactless process has been adopted for passengers transiting through the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here.

For departing passengers, the new process will be as follows:

A passenger must wear a face mask and carry an e-/ printed-boarding pass. At the Departure Gates, the passenger will undergo thermal scan and must show that the Aarogya Setu mobile app has the ‘you are safe’ message.

CISF personnel will verify the boarding pass and government-issued Photo ID. The door mats will be soaked with bleach (Sodium Hypochlorite Solution) at the terminal entrance to disinfect the shoes.

Once inside the terminal, the passenger will scan the boarding pass at a contactless self-service kiosk, collect the baggage tag before proceeding to the airline counter to drop off luggage.

Initially, a maximum of one hand baggage and one checked-in baggage will be allowed, as mandated by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

At the airline bag drop counters, a transparent partition has been installed. The passengers will scan the boarding pass on a sensor and show their ID. Airline staff will accept the bags, ensuring that the pass does not touch the glass screen.

At the Pre-Embarkation Security Check, the passenger will scan the boarding pass at a kiosk and put all belongings in the tray before going through the body scanner. Trays will be sanitised after every use.

Body scanning will be done using Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD). Stamping of the boarding pass has been suspended, as directed by the DGCA.

At the boarding gate, the airline staff will hand over a kit containing a face mask, face shield, and sanitiser to the passenger for mandatory use before boarding. The passenger will scan the boarding pass on the sensor. Airline staff will do temperature screening and then permit boarding.

At parking zones, the ticket dispensing machine will print a ticket after recording the time and date of entry. At exit, the ticket will be scanned against a machine and the payment can be made digitally.

At the taxi boarding area, vehicles will be sanitised and drivers screened before every trip. Masks are mandatory for drivers, as well as passengers. Passengers without masks will not be allowed to board a taxi.

Each taxi will accommodate only the driver + 2 passengers. BMTC buses will operate at 50% capacity.