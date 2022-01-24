Tech glitches hit disbursal of loans to farmers in Karnataka

With technological challenges coming in the way of making use of the 'Farmer Registration & Unified Beneficiary Information System (FRUITS)' software for agriculture loan disbursal, the cooperation department has temporarily suspended its usage.

The department has sought to stick to the traditional method of farmers registering themselves in the sub-registrars' offices for loans at least until March as a lot more training is required before the software can be used effectively, Cooperation minister S T Somashekar said on Monday.

FRUITS, a database of over seven million farmers, was to make submission of documents easier for farmers. Instead of submitting the same set of documents multiple times in multiple departments, the software was supposed to provide a one-stop solution for documents.

There were several complaints raised about the loan process being delayed on account of the software, by both farmers and officials in the sub-registrar offices. As a result, the issue was raised in the Cabinet meeting and it was decided to suspend its use until everyone was trained, the minister told reporters here.

Many Primary Agriculture Credit co-operative Societies (PACS) had not yet taken the 'digital key' necessary for operation of the software, according to officials in the department.

The government will also take forward a project to develop a common software for all the PACSs, DCC banks and for Apex Bank.

A meeting involving the heads of these banks will be held on January 27, to decide the contribution share of each of the entities.

The software implementation will cost Rs 4.3 lakh per PACS, for which 60 per cent of the funds will be given by the Centre, while the rest will be shared among the Apex Bank, DCC banks and the state government, the minister added. The Centre has given three years' time for its implementation.

Loan target

The state has achieved 78.18 per cent progress in its target for disbursal of farmers' loans for the current fiscal.

While the target was to distribute Rs 20,810 crore in loans to 30.86 lakh farmers, so far the department has distributed Rs 14,188 crore in agriculture loans covering 19.58 lakh farmers, the minister said.

