Tech training in high schools from next year

The government is planning to provide technical training for high school students from next year.

From the next academic year, the government is planning to set up ‘technical high schools,’ through which students will be provided training in various technical skills, in grades 8, 9 and 10.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced this at the World Youth Skill Day celebrations organised by Karnataka Skill Development Corporation on Thursday.

“The technical high school concept was there in the state before 1960 and we are planning to re-introduce that concept from the next academic year,” Bommai said.

As explained by the CM, these technical high schools will provide minimum technical knowledge to students at the high school level and this will be less than the training provided at industrial training institutes (ITIs).

Mentioning about the upgradation of six government engineering colleges to the level of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bommai said each engineering college will be made to specialise in one particular subject and have collaborations with foreign universities.

“We are upgrading government engineering colleges to the IIT level, mainly to provide IIT-like education for our students. Our talent should not go to other states, seeking admissions at IITs,” the CM said.

During the event, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan inaugurated the Amruta Munnade scheme to provide e-skill training for 25,000 youth belonging to backward classes and free robotics training in association with Microsoft.