‘Technical glitch’ holds up Central funds for tiger conservation

Non-release of central funds under Project Tiger due to “technical reasons” has adversely impacted the conservation work and tiger census at the five tiger reserves in Karnataka.

Under Project Tiger, a sum of Rs 50.54 crore was to be released to the five tiger reserves in Karnataka - Bandipur (Rs 16.98 cr), Nagarahole (Rs 13.34 cr), Bhadra (Rs 7.05 cr), Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (Rs 5.87 cr), and Kali (Rs 7.30 cr), for the year 2020-21.

The process for transfer of funds has been shifted to a new platform as a result of which these tiger reserves have not received funds for the past 10 months. The Centre contributes 60 per cent of funds under Project Tiger and the balance is borne by the state.

The field directors of three tiger reserves confirmed to DH that except for the salaries of Forest department staff working in tiger reserves, they have not received any funds from the central government to take up conservation work.

Daily wagers are the worst affected due to the non-disbursal of central funds. They are employed to create/maintain fire lines and fire breaks, remove weeds, and earthen bunds.

The field directors, who did not wish to be named, said the non-disbursal of funds has also caused hardship for the staff to carry out day-to-day activities. The staff at the anti-poaching camps (APCs) have not been getting ration allowance due to the paucity of funds. These camps are the first line of defence against forest crimes. Under Project Tiger, each APC should get Rs 2,000 as ration allowance. However, for the last seven to 10 months the senior officials are diverting funds meant for other heads to provide ration to the guards and watchers at the APCs.

“We are digging deep into the Foundation funds, which are collected from jungle safari, camera charges, gate charges and others to provide ration to our guards,” they said.

The officials also said that due to a shortage of funds they had to terminate services of several watchers or send them on furloughs. Some watchers have not been paid wages since June 2021.

“Lack of fire watchers and guards during the fire season is a huge risk. We cannot continue to hire watchers without paying them wages. This can have an adverse impact on conservation work. It will neither help build a rapport with guards, who are mainly local tribal people. As of now the state government is footing their bills and somehow we are managing with bare minimum staff,” said a field director.

The officials said the non-release of central funds also impacted the Tiger census-2021 in the state as they did not have funds to repair or procure camera traps and other equipment. A field director said that they had to buy camera trap equipment on credits from suppliers seven months ago. “The suppliers are demanding payment and we do not have sufficient funds,” he said.

Speaking to DH, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wild Life) Vijay Kumar Gogi said the central government has already allocated and released the funds for each tiger reserve. “However, as they are shifting from one fund's transferring system to another there is a tethering issue and it will be soon resolved.

He said that Karnataka has already received 75 per cent of central funds. “It is in our account and as soon as the technical issue is resolved the funds will be transferred. However, the remaining 25 per cent of funds may be received next financial year,” he said.

