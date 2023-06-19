Tech glitches hamper K'taka Gruha Jyothi registrations

Technical glitches hamper Gruha Jyothi registrations in Karnataka

Many users reported being unable to access Seva Sindhu, the government website.

Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 19 2023, 00:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 03:34 ist
People scan the QR code to register for Gruha Jyothi in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Technical glitches on Sunday hampered registrations for Gruha Jyothi, the Congress government’s free electricity scheme, even as 55,000 consumers filed applications across the state.

A statement released by Bescom said that by 6 pm, a total of 55,000 consumers across the state had registered for the scheme, including registrations via Karnataka One, Grama One and Bengaluru One centres.

Read | 

DH checked the portal multiple times throughout the afternoon to access the page, which failed to load as the servers were down.

People had gathered at the Bescom E3 sub-division office on MG Road since morning to seek officials’ assistance in registering for the scheme. Server issues forced them to leave. The website was accessible to users only after 6 pm as complaints continued to flood social media about the inaccessibility.

How to register?

To register, users can log onto Seva Sindhu (https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in) via their mobile phones, computers or at Bangalore One, Karnataka One and Grama One centres, gram panchayats, Nadakacheris and escom offices. Applicants need to furnish Aadhaar number, consumer account or connection ID, name and address as registered with escom and contact number to register.

The Energy Department has clarified that no documents or records are needed for consumers to register for the scheme.

The scheme offers up to 200 units of free electricity. It will come into effect from August 1 for July’s electricity bill. 

