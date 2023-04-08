Teen stabs fiance on pretext of making reels in K'taka

Teenager stabs fiance on pretext of making reels in Karnataka

Under the garb of giving him gift, she tied Gouda's hands, asked him to close his eyes, and stabbed him in the neck

IANS
IANS, Haveri,
  • Apr 08 2023, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 15:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 17-year-old teenager has been taken into custody on the charges of stabbing her fiance in neck on the pretext of making reels in Karnataka's Haveri district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Om Public School on the outskirts of Ranebennur town.

The seriously injured victim, identified as Devendra Gouda, was rushed to a private hospital and his condition is said to be serious.

Read | Youth posts 'suicide' message on Instagram; police intervention saves life

According to police, as the girl was in love with somebody else, she planned to attack Gouda, with whom she got engaged on March 3. The girl invited Gouda to a park and told him that she wanted to give him a gift.

Under the garb of giving him gift, she tied Gouda's hands, asked him to close his eyes, and stabbed him in the neck.

Gouda's parents have lodged a complaint against the girl with Halageri police station. An investigation is currently under way.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Instagram
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Stabbing

Related videos

What's Brewing

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Three nights in Kamathipura

Three nights in Kamathipura

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

 