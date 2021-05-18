Tejasvi Surya says attack on him part of 'Congress toolkit'

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday claimed that it was the 'Congress toolkit' that was behind the alleged bed-blocking scam in Bengaluru.

Surya was referring to a document allegedly drafted by the AICC Research Department on the Congress's strategy for the campaign on Covid-19 mismanagement, which the BJP released during the day.

"The #CongressToolkitExposed clearly instructs cadre and ecosystem to block beds in hospitals to create artificial scarcity. No wonder entire ecosystem pounced on me with fake propaganda from the minute I exposed bed allocation irregularities in Bengaluru," Surya said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, the Bangalore South MP 'exposed' a scam in the BBMP's bed allocation system for Covid-19 patients. The alleged Congress toolkit states that some beds must be kept reserved and released "only on our request".

"The day after I exposed hospital bed allocation irregularities in Bengaluru, every Congress leader personally attacked me, supported by ecosystem media. More than 60k tweets spewing hatred were tweeted in 24 hrs. All of this was executed as per (Congress toolkit)," Surya, the BJP Yuva Morcha national president, said.

Complaint against Karnataka Youth Congress chief

The Bengaluru Central unit of the BJP Yuva Morcha has filed a complaint against Karnataka Youth Congress president Raksha Ramaiah for distributing a Schedule H drug.

Yuva Morcha general secretary Vijendra SM, in his complaint to the Drugs Controller, claimed that the dexamethasone tablets in the medicine kits distributed by Youth Congress "has to be sold only under the prescription of a registered medical practitioner."

Noting that it was an offense under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, he urged authorities to take suitable action against the offenders.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar defended Raksha. "He's an educated man whose family runs a medical college. Even I got steroids when I was positive for coronavirus. He has given the medicines with the prescription and advice of a doctor. There's nothing wrong. We're ready to reply to the complaint. If anything is wrong, we will rectify it. The MS Ramaiah family is one of Karnataka's reputed families when it comes to healthcare. The CM himself goes to MS Ramaiah hospital whenever something's wrong," he said.