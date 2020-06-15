Tele ICU facility opened at GIMS

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday remotely inaugurated the 24X7 tele Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

This is the second such unit to be inaugurated after the one at the Ramanagar district hospital a month ago. At GIMS, the tele ICU facility will consist of a team of 10 expert doctors and trained nurses, who will remotely supervise and provide round-the-clock ICU facilities to 26 patients.

Ashwath Narayan said that these units were being set up using the Action Covid-19 Team (ACT-19) fund.

"Using features such as Cloud Physician, it is possible to ensure that maximum number of patients get ICU treatment," he said. According to a release, tele ICUs employed RADAR and high resolution cameras to interact with patients.