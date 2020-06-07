Tell K’taka-bound passengers to register on portal, Rlys urged

The Karnataka government has asked Indian Railways to make announcements at originating stations of Karnataka-bound trains starts that it was compulsory for passengers travelling to the state to register themselves on the ‘Seva Sindhu’ portal.

Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, in his letter to Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav, said many passengers are not aware of this mandatory rule of the southern state.

The mandatory registration of all passengers in Seva Sindhu portal helps track passengers entering Karnataka, the Chief Secretary said.

Though thousands of passengers are coming to Karnataka from New Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra and other states through trains every day, most of them are not registered on the Seva Sindhu portal of the Kamataka government.

“Hence, it is requested to give instructions to origin railway stations to make announcements that ‘It is compulsory for all passengers travelling to Karnataka to register on Seva Sindhu portal. Otherwise they will not be allowed to undergo home quarantine,” the chief secretary said.