Temple conducts puja in Sindhuri’s name every Monday

It is probably the only temple where a weekly special puja is conducted in the name of a serving bureaucrat. A special puja is conducted, in the name of Rohini Sindhuri, former deputy commissioner of Hassan, every Monday, at Virupaksheswara temple on Doddabasadi Road in the city.

It has to be recalled that Rohini had allocated funds for renovating the Virupaksha temple, which was in a dilapidated state then.

The temple, located in the heart of the city, belongs to 913 AD. It had not seen any development for decades. When this was brought to her notice, Rohini Sindhuri, the then DC, gave the temple a new lease of life, by allocating funds. As a gesture of courtesy, the authorities conduct special abhisheka for the deity in her name, every Monday. Besides, they have planted a sapling behind the temple and have named it after Rohini Sindhuri.

Though the temple comes under the Muzrai department, neither the officials nor the elected representatives took any step to develop the temple. Responding to an appeal of the priest, Sindhuri allocated Rs 30 lakh and ensured that power supply and other basic amenities were provided to the temple.

It is said that Sun rays used to fall on the idol of Lord Shiva, on the third day of Shivaratri, every year. But, a few persons had encroached the land near the temple and had constructed a building, which obstructed the Sun’s rays from entering the sanctum sanctorum. Rohini was trying to clear the encroachment, but by that time, she was transferred.

A few sculptures,, similar to that in Belur, can be seen at the temple. According to historians, the sculptures, with minor damage, might have been kept at the temple by the then Kings. But, some opine that the sculptures have been kept at the temple to prevent them from being damaged.

Temple priest H N Nagabushan said, "Rohini Sindhuri helped in developing the temple. Hence, Rudrabhisheka is being conducted every Monday, in her family’s name. Rohini tried to clear the encroachment of the temple land, but she was transferred. No one has taken any initiative after that, in this regard."