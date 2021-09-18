Temple demolition: Hindu Mahasabha secy issues threat to CM, BSY

Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha secretary Dharmendra on Saturday held out threats to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle for failing to prevent demolition of temples in the state.

Dharmendra told reporters that the Hindu Mahasabha had not hesitated to murder even Mahatma Gandhi when Hindus came under attack.

"Thus, we will not spare BJP and its government in the state, if such attacks on temples continues," declared Dharmendra and added that they had expressed similar dissent when the Anjaneya temple in Chitradurga was demolished.

"If the demolition drive against temples continues, life will become difficult for Bommai, Yediyurappa and Jolle," he warned.

Dharmendra sought to know whether there was a Taliban administration in Karnataka.

BJP is a spineless party. Not only officials, even political leaders should be held responsible for the demolition of temples, he said.

Dharmendra said the BJP had backstabbed Hindus by allowing the demolition of a temple in Mysuru district.

The protest by different Hindu organisations against temple demolition is just an eyewash to cover up the failures of the BJP government. The government is targeting only Hindu temples citing the Supreme Court order, he said. “Did they demolish a church or a mosque," he asked. The Hindu Mahasabha will fight against BJP till the next elections,” he said.

Case registered

Meanwhile, a resident of Bengaluru has lodged a complaint against Dharmendra following the latter's threats.

When contacted, Dharmendra told DH that he will not withdraw his statements and was prepared to face any consequence.

