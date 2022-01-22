Temples Bill: A godsend to stop fund diversion or a move that aids graft?

Freeing up Hindu temples from state control is set to be the next big legislative agenda of the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government.

Having moved the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 (anti-conversion Bill), Bommai has said that a new law will be drafted before the budget session in March to give temples autonomy.

This means that they will no longer function under the Muzrai department, which currently controls nearly 35,000 temples.

This has been a long-pending demand of the Sangh Parivar. The demand stems from an allegation that funds from the Muzrai department are being diverted to non-Hindu institutions and that the deregulation will allow temples exclusive control over their funds.

Bowing to pressure from right wing groups, in 2021, the then Muzrai minister Kota Sreenivasa Poojary even directed the Muzrai department to ensure that no funds are diverted to other religious institutions.

Autonomy to temples also allows temple trusts to plan activities of their choice, says BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar.

“For instance, Dharmasthala’s D Veerendra Heggade has been doing social service. Other temples can also use their funds for building hostels or any other cultural activities they deem fit,” he says.

This demand is not unique to Karnataka. In March 2021, spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev started a campaign to deregulate temples in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government did not budge.

Meanwhile, officials in the Muzrai department contend allegations of fund diversion.

According to one senior official, “Only those institutions under the Muzrai department get Tasdiq. No non-Hindu institution receives Tasdiq from the department. There is too much misunderstanding.”

Tasdiq is the Urdu word for government grant given to temples.

Muzrai department used to monitor all religious institutions until the Wakf Act was enacted in 1995. With this, Muslim religious institutions were handed over to the purview of the Wakf Board.

Much as the BJP says freeing temples is a pro-Hindu move, temple priests who are a prominent stakeholders in this debate are unhappy.

Speaking to DH, K S N Dikshith, chief organising secretary of Akhila Karnataka Hindu Temples’ Priests Federation, says privatisation will only spell doom.

The federation has 80,000 priests working in ‘A,’ ‘B’ and ‘C’ grade temples.

“Karnataka’s temples have properties worth Rs 1 lakh crore. It also has ornaments worth crores of rupees belonging to deities. Who will protect these properties? Once it is handed over to private trusts, there is no guarantee that the properties will be safeguarded,” he says, citing the example of corruption allegations involving the Tirupathi Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) Board.

Priests are also given Rs 48,000 per annum to maintain the temples. They may lose their jobs once private entities take over temples.

“Rules keep changing as the governments keep changing. Priests should not be left in the lurch,” Dikshith adds.

In a recent interaction with DH, Lingayat seer Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swamy also expressed concerns that privatisation of temples could lead to exclusion of a large section of the society from accessing places of worship.

Expert panel

The government has rolled the dice. Muzrai, Haj & Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle tells DH that an expert committee will be constituted to look into deregulation of temples and that she will hold talks with Bommai soon.

With no temples to regulate, what will be the Muzrai department’s role in the future? Officials in the department say they are clueless.

Karnataka has 34,563 temples under the Muzrai department. Of them, 205 are in the ‘A’ category with an annual revenue of over Rs 25 lakh. There are 139 temples in the ‘B’ category (between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh).

The remaining 34,219 temples are in the ‘C’ category. Temples in the ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories earned Rs 1,383.63 crore between 2018 and 2020.

Check out the latest videos from DH: