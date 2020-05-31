Temples to open from June 8

Muzari Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that all the temples coming under the Muzrai department will open on June 8.

Initially, the state government had decided to open the temples on June 1. As per the Centre’s new guidelines, it has been decided to open on June 8. As per the directions of the Central government, devotees should wear mask and maintain social distance while entering inside the temples.

Postponed

The proposed ‘Dhanvantari homa’ and ‘Shatha Siyalabhisheka’ at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple in Mangaluru on June 1 has been postponed, following the guidelines of the Central government on opening of the temples. The temple will be opened only after June 8, a press release stated.