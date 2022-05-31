Textbook controversy: Action after report, says Bommai

Textbook controversy: Action after education minister's report, says Bommai

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 31 2022, 22:27 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 22:30 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH file photo

The state government will initiate next course of action on the textbook revision controversy after the education minister submits a report on the issue, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

“The Education minister has been asked to submit a report. The minister (Nagesh) has stated that he will submit a report after considering all aspects of the issue. He also met the seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt. Appropriate action will be taken after getting his report,” Bommai said. He was speaking to reporters in Mangaluru airport on Tuesday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
textbooks
Karnataka
Education

What's Brewing

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell

RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

 