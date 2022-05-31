Textbook controversy: Action after education minister's report, says Bommai

The state government will initiate next course of action on the textbook revision controversy after the education minister submits a report on the issue, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

“The Education minister has been asked to submit a report. The minister (Nagesh) has stated that he will submit a report after considering all aspects of the issue. He also met the seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt. Appropriate action will be taken after getting his report,” Bommai said. He was speaking to reporters in Mangaluru airport on Tuesday.