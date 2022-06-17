Textbook row: Education minister B C Nagesh reaches out to ex-PM Deve Gowda

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh held talks with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday after the JD(S) supremo extended his support to a massive protest being held in the city on Saturday against the revised school textbooks.

Nagesh met Gowda at his Padmanabhanagar residence, where former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was also present.

On Saturday, the Vishwamanava Krantikari Mahakavi Kuvempu Horata Samiti has called for a protest demanding the withdrawal of textbooks revised by the now-dissolved Rohith Chakratirtha committee.

The BJP, which is building a base for itself in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region, is wary of the narratives surrounding the new textbooks, especially the alleged affront caused to poet laureate Kuvempu. There were claims that the new textbook had reduced content on Kuvempu. Plus, the Nada Geete (state anthem) penned by him was recast to attack the Congress in the form of a WhatsApp forward that Chakratirtha had shared on a social media platform a few years ago, angering some Vokkaliga groups.

Nagesh met Deve Gowda, arguably the tallest Vokkaliga politician, to explain the government's side.

Sources told DH that Nagesh briefed the father-son duo about the revised textbooks and tried to clarify the allegations. Nagesh had carried copies of the textbooks revised by all the three committees - Prof GS Mudambadithaya, Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa and Rohith Chakrathirtha, in that order.

According to sources, Nagesh mainly tried to clear the air on objections and allegations raised regarding Kuvempu, 12th century social reformer Basavanna and Dr BR Ambedkar. "The minister explained everything and requested Gowda not to take part in the protest," a source said.

Saturday's protest is expected to mobilise 10,000 people from various parts of the state. Various Vokkaliga and pro-Kannada groups, including the Vokkaligara Sangha and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, have extended their support to the protest.

The protest at Freedom Park that starts at 11.30 am is likely to hit the traffic movement in the city, especially near the railway station, KR Circle, Majestic and Anand Rao Circle.

Speaking to DH, the Samithi's general secretary Nagaraj said: "We have not provided any transportation facilities. Supporters are coming via trains, buses and their own vehicles. There will be no rally. Almost all non-BJP organisations are taking part."

He also said that Gowda and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar will participate in the protest.