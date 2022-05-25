Textbook row: Will meet Devanuru to sort out matter, says minister Nagesh

A day after Devanuru Mahadeva asked the state government not to include his writing in any textbook, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh sought to strike a conciliatory note and said he would meet the writer soon and sort out the issue.

“He is a senior writer and we respect him and his literature. I will meet him and discuss his media statement about withdrawing the consent,” Nagesh told DH on Wednesday.

In a strongly-worded statement with the subject line ‘What can be more humiliating than this?’ on Tuesday, Mahadeva wrote: “I would be happy if my writing is not included in the revised textbooks… I am withdrawing permission.”

Answering questions over the removal of works by writers such as P Lankesh and A N Moorthy Rao, Nagesh had said on Monday that the revision committee had retained a text by Mahadeva.

The Karnataka Textbook Society, meanwhile, said it would not be technically possible to remove Mahadeva’s writing, because 80% of the printing was over.

“Even if the author/writer withdraws consent, it’s not possible at this stage to remove the writing,” a senior official said.

The only option, another official said, is to ask teachers not to teach the particular lesson.

Meanwhile, Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa, chairperson of the committee that had earlier revised textbooks, has requested the chief minister to intervene and resolve the ongoing controversy over school textbooks.

Meanwhile, writer ‘Nadoja’ Hampa Nagarajaiah has sought the government to continue the previous textbooks.