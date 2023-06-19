Textbooks to be revised without fail: Madhu Bangarappa

Textbooks to be revised without fail: Madhu Bangarappa

Nrupathunga S K
Jun 19 2023
  • Jun 19 2023, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 15:30 ist
Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka School Education & Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa reiterated that the state government would revise the school textbooks and it does not give importance to BJP's criticism in this regard.

He was speaking at the Congress party workers' consultative meeting in the party office, here on Monday. He said children need suitable education and they must understand the significance of the Indian constitution at the school level. So, the textbooks have to be revised and it is inevitable. 

He also charged that BJP lost the polls due to its bad governance. It relied only on Hindutva and hatred politics. Instead of thinking about Congress-led government in Karnataka, let BJP leaders focus on retaining power at the Centre in Lok Sabha polls slated to be held in 2024, he taunted.

He also slammed BJP leaders for making comments only in the media. "The Modi-led government at the Centre is not co-operating with the state government for the implementation of the Anna Bhagya scheme. Karnataka stands second in the country in payment of tax to the Centre. People who have no hearts can hate schemes like Anna Bhagya aimed at providing rice to poor families," said the minister.

He further charged that BJP leaders are misguiding people with regard to five guarantees of the state government for political gains. But Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is committed to implementing schemes that would benefit people.

Referring to his department, he said, over 40 per cent of government employees are serving in the school & literacy department. He said he has the onus of taking all on the good path. "Government schools need to be developed on par with private schools. This would become a reality soon," Bangarappa added.

