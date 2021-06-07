Textbooks to reach schoolchildren only in September

Though classes for the 2021-22 academic year are set to begin from July 1, the students may find it hard to get their textbooks with the authorities stating that the new set of books will be available only in September.

Considering the delay, the Karnataka Text Books Society (KTBS) has issued directions to all Block Education Officers (BEO) to procure textbooks from old students and distribute the same to children this year through book banks.

The communication to BEOs reads, “During the academic year 2020-21, textbooks have been supplied free of cost to all governments and aided schools for grades 1 to 10, in all mediums. This year also, measures have been taken to provide free textbooks, but due to Covid-19 pandemic and statewide lockdown, the process has been delayed.”

It says, “considering the interest of students, the officials concerned at the local level should collect previous year’s textbooks which are in good condition from the students and distribute them to students this year through book banks,”

According to sources from KTBS, the tender process for printing of textbooks is under way.

“Once the tender is finalised, we will give 100 days for the printers to supply textbooks. We are expecting the textbooks probably in the month of September,” the sources said.

The KTBS is printing textbooks even for private unaided and aided schools by taking 10% advance amount and indent on the number of books required by private unaided schools. For aided and government schools, it is free of cost. The government has set aside Rs 153 crore for textbooks in the budget.

This year, the deadline for printers to provide textbooks has been reduced from 140 days to 100 days.

M P Madegowda, managing director of KTBS, said, “the textbook printing process has been delayed due to lockdown and the process to verify the bids is on. We will issue work orders once the tender process is finalised.”