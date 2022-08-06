That incurable social ill called corruption & ‘prosecution sanction’ hurdle

Ridding the administrative machinery from the vile of corruption is a perennial assurance of every political party come any election season.

Yet, stringent legislations and anti-graft agencies have done little to prevent the practice, which continues to thrive, especially in the form of retail corruption - the day-to-day experience of citizens who helplessly cough up bribes in public offices.

At times, even the government appears to be indirectly encouraging the loathsome practice as was the case of the recent hastily-withdrawn circular that barred citizens from shooting videos or taking photos at government offices.

The order had come in the wake of campaigns by anti-graft groups who documented rampant corruption at government offices.

Allegations of ‘40% commission’ in government projects, too, has highlighted the extent of the malady of corruption in administration.

Though activists are hopeful that corruption will eventually wane due to growing support against it from the general populace, others argue that abolishing some colonial-era rules - such as those governing prosecution for sanction - is essential to strike fear in the hearts of corrupt officials and politicians.

There are also demands to streamline existing reforms like the Sakala mission (which guarantees service delivery within the stipulated time limit) to prevent graft at government offices, and rid elected representatives of powers to gets officials of their choice posted at will.

Having organised successful campaigns against corruption, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) general secretary Deepak C N says that though corruption at the highest rungs of administration has continued unabated, there is growing awareness at lower levels.

“We have been running a campaign for two years now, where we encourage people to shoot videos when officials demand bribes. Though people hesitated in the past, many are now coming forward to record videos,” he said. Citing the example of videos shot on towing and irregularities around it, Deepak claimed that 20 police sub-inspectors got suspended due to the campaign. Raids by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, too, were set off due to such video evidence.

“When we show people what such acts can do, people are ready to adopt and question these practices without fear,” Deepak noted, adding that social media penetration, too, has helped in making demands for bribes viral in many instances.

In contrast, Adarsh Iyer of the Janaadhikara Sangharsha Parishat has a sobering view, and maintains that even educated people - those who crib over delay in government offices unless palms are greased - are not ready to approach anti-corruption agencies.

“There is still lethargy and fear. People think that corruption will continue and they are helpless,” he says.

One key change that can go a long way in tackling this menace is abolishing the provisions in law governing ‘prosecution sanction,’ which mandates agencies to get clearance from the government before filing an FIR or trying any government official. “Why should government employees indulging in corruption get extra protection? They should be treated like commoners who can be booked for any offence without clearance from the government,” he said, adding that nothing much could be done until this bureaucratic hurdle is removed.

Ensuring that people-friendly initiatives like Sakala run smoothly is the first step towards a corruption-free society, says anti-graft activist Anilkumar G R.

“Despite provisions under Sakala, there are incidents where people were forced to pay Rs 2,000 as bribe just to get a death certificate,” he points out.

MLAs and MPs should not be allowed to get officials of their choice posted as this is a key factor grooming the nexus of corruption.

“There are enough laws against corruption,” he says. “Implementation, however, is a challenge.”