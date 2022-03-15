‘The Kashmir Files’ to make way for ‘James’ in most theatres

Several moviegoers in Karnataka may not be able to watch Hindi movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ for at least a week as it is set to go off most screens from Thursday, making way for late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s last movie ‘James’.

The Chethan Kumar-directorial will hit the screen on March 17 on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Several exhibitors expressed helplessness to continue screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ on the ground that certain factors were committed even before the Hindi movie’s release on March 11.

Resumption of screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ depends on the response that ‘James’ evokes, they said.

“The Hindi movie will continue to be screened in some multiplexes, despite the release of ‘James’. Right from Day One, it is being screened mostly in multiplexes. Only a few single theatres are screening the movie. Most multiplexes and all single-screen theatres will show ‘James’ from Thursday,” Karnataka Film Exhibitors’ Association president K V Chandrashekar told DH.

“We are in a dilemma. We are facing pressure from ‘some persons’ not to stop the Hindi movie’s screening. We can’t go against the wishes of the late actor’s fans by dropping the Kannada movie,” a leading exhibitor said.

After the tax exemption announcement for ‘The Kashmir Files,’ several organisations are making bulk bookings, he added.

In Bengaluru, some theatres have increased the number of shows on Thursday to facilitate the audience to watch the movie.

“We have increased the number of shows from two to three,” K C N Mohan, owner, Navarang theatre, said.

Unprecedented excitement

‘James’ has sent the late actor’s fans into a frenzy. Puneeth’s banners and huge cutouts have come up in most theatres.

“I am an ardent fan of Appu sir. The excitement to watch ‘James’ has been unprecedented even among his fans,” Bhuwaneshwar, a fan, said while helping the staff of Veeresh Cinemas on Magadi Road to raise cutouts of the actor’s superhit movies.

Over 90% of 630 single screen theatres and around 270 screens in about 70 multiplexes across Karnataka will screen ‘James’ on Thursday. In many places, the earliest shows are slated for 4 am. Shows will last till late night.

‘James’ will be released on over 400 screens across Karnataka, besides 21 countries, including 72 centres in the USA and 40 in Canada.

Tickets of 18 shows have already been sold out in five single screen theatres and three multiplexes in Mysuru, according to Chethan Kumar.

Tickets in many theatres in Bengaluru have already been sold out. Many multiplexes have decided to run around 22 shows on Thursday.

Arrangements are made to serve free food to the audience from morning till late night. Blood donation camps have also been

organised.

Dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, Puneeth’s movie also casts his two brothers Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar. Puneeth is cast in the role of a soldier for the first time in his career.

Most experts in the industry believe that ‘James’ is set to break all previous records in terms of collection on Day One.

