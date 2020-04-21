The trauma of being the centre of state's largest patient cluster 

The family of patient 52 in Nanjangud, Mysuru, heaved a sigh of relief as P52’s wife and father-in-law came back home on Sunday after recovering from Covid-19. But the trauma is far from over. P52 is the first patient to be diagnosed with Covid-19 and is considered the index patient in the Nanjangud patient cluster, the largest so far in Karnataka.

It’s been a day since P110, the 27-year-old wife of P52 has just come home to her three-year-old son after recovering. She and her 63-year-old father (P109) are confined to their respective rooms. The young woman spoke to DH.

In P52’s Jubilant Pharma, 69 people have tested positive for the virus. As many as 1483 of the company’s employees have been quarantined.

“With me and him both in quarantine, his friend leaves essentials at our gate once in three days. I have a three year-old-son,”she says.

“Our relatives are ‘locked up’ because of us. The families of Jubilant Pharma company employees are also under quarantine because of us. We’ve never caused harm to anybody till date,” the woman’s mother said. Their ordeal began exactly a month ago.

Though the index patient, patient 52, is still quarantined at a government facility and more of his secondary contacts are getting diagnosed every day, his family members at home want to put this behind them and move on.

The woman’s mother and her grandson have tested negative for the virus so far. As on Monday evening, out of 84 cases in Mysuru, 69 are from Jubilant Pharma.

“I can’t touch my son yet. I have questioned my husband so many times. He says he wasn’t in close contact with the foreign nationals who visited his company for audit. He says since he is in the documentation section, he merely hands over the reports to the manager. What TV channels show is fake news,” she says.