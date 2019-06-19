Theatre person D K Chowta passes away

Renowned theatre person, writer and working president of Ranga Niranthara D K Chowta passed away at Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 81.

Chowta was born on June 1, 1938 at Meeyapadavu in Manjeshwara in Kasargod district in Kerala. He had written a number of books in Kannada and Tulu languages. Some of his works are 'Mithabail Yamunakka', 'Ardhasatya, Baki Sullalla', 'Kariyajjana Kathegalu', 'Pilipathi Gadas' and 'Mooru Hejje'.

Mangalore University had felicitated with an honorary doctorate degree. He had won Tulu Sahitya Academy Award in 2011. He was also known for progressive farming. He had also served as the president of Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat.

As the managing trustee of Govind Pai Trust, he had entered into a memorandum of understanding with the World Konkani Centre for digitising 5,000 books of Rashtakavi Manjeshwara Govind Pai. His son Sandeep Chowta is a musician while daughter Prajna Chowta is an ethnographer.