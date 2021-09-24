Theatres, pubs in Karnataka to reopen fully in October; night curfew to be relaxed

The state government on Friday decided to permit 100 per cent seating in theatres and reopen pubs from October.

While theatres will be allowed to fill all their seats from October 1, pubs will be permitted to do so from October 3, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said after chairing a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation.

Bommai said the government had decided to allow theatres and pubs to function normally as the Covid-19 positivity rate in the state had more or less stabilised. At present, Karnataka has a positivity rate of 0.66 per cent.

However, there are a few districts that have a higher positivity rate than the state average. In districts with a positivity rate of more than 1 per cent theatres and pubs will function at 50 per cent. In districts where it is more than 2 per cent, they will be shut until the cases come down.

Pregnant women and children will not be allowed in theatres in the interest of the safety of their health, Bommai stated.

Also, theatregoers should have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In another respite, the night curfew has been pushed to 10 pm from the existing 9 pm. The curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am, according to Bommai.

Also, schools will function for five days - from Monday to Friday - and offline classes can be conducted for classes 6 to 12 with full attendance, Bommai said.

Further, the government will continue to be on high alert in border districts adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra.

Vaccination drive will be intensified in Yadgir, Raichur, Kalaburagi and Mysuru as these districts have fallen behind, Bommai said.

Revenue minister R Ashoka and Health minister K Sudhakar will visit these districts and take part in awareness campaigns. These campaigns will be conducted in coordination with the local MLAs, ministers, NGOs and religious leaders, Bommai added.

Check out the latest DH videos here: