Third wave of Covid-19 saw 149 deaths in Dakshina Kannada

Compared to the second wave of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada, fewer deaths were reported during the third wave from January 1 to March 27 in the district.

According to the statistics compiled by the health department, as many as 149 deaths were reported in the district during the third wave.

The positive cases during the period were 19099 and the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.78 per cent. Out of 149 deaths, highest is from Mangaluru taluk with 60 deaths (CFR of 0.42 per cent) followed by 50 deaths from outside the district (CFR is 6.01 per cent).

Also Read | 1,270 new Covid-19 cases, 31 more deaths in India

During the third wave, the district registered 16155 cases and 56 deaths in the month of January 2869 cases and 89 deaths in February, and 74 positive cases and four deaths in the month of March.

Second wave (March 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021)

During the second wave from March 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, the district recorded 961 deaths with 81,941 positive cases during the period. The CFR was 1.17 per cent. Of the deaths, Mangaluru recorded the highest of 419 (CFR one per cent) deaths followed by 165 (CFR-6.26 per cent) from outside the district.

The first wave saw a total of 34,441 positive cases and 740 deaths in Dakshina Kannada district. The recovery rate in the district as of March 26 is 98.63 per cent while an average positivity rate is 0.12 per cent.

Also Read | BMCRI asked to begin surveillance of new Covid variant

In the past eight days, the district has recorded 11 Cvid-19 cases and 9199 samples were tested. In fact, a total of 7642 beds are available for Covid-19 patients in the Dakshina Kannada district.

District Wenlock Hospital has 280 beds, 250 beds in taluk hospitals, Lady Goschen Hospital, and community health centers, 5967 in private hospitals, and 1145 beds in district covid care centers. Of the total beds, four beds are occupied in private hospitals.

On a whole, Dakshina Kannada district had recorded 113 cases of Mucormycosis. As many as 29 had succumbed to Mucormycosis in the district.

Of 29 deaths, eight were from Dakshina Kannada and the remaining were from outside the district, according to the statistics from the health and family welfare department.

Check out the latest videos from DH: