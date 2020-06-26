This Bantwal boy with crippled arms deserves full marks for his spirit

He was born with the deformed arms, but that didn’t deter Kaushik Acharya from Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada, from pursuing his education. He used his toes to write the SSLC exam on Thursday, and his feat, rather unwavering spirit, didn’t go unnoticed.

The boy has won the heart of Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. Posting the photo of Kaushik writing the exam with his toes, the minister tweeted saying, “Such individuals teach us the meaning of life.”

Kaushik, a student of S V S Kannada Medium School in Bantwal, had overcome all obstacles by sheer hard work and determination. He has put in hours of practice to write gripping pen between his toes. He wrote SSLC exam on Thursday without a scribe.

Son of Rajesh Acharya and Jalajakshi Acharya of Kanchikarapete in Bantwal, Kaushik is good in academics with decent scores all through. He also pursues other interests like drawing, yoga, swimming, cricket with his feet

At a time when students end life over fear of exams or not scoring good marks, Kaushik emerges as a role model. His grit and never-say-die attitude would instil confidence among people, his teachers said.

Indeed, Kaushik’s story is a shot in the arm not just to specially-abled children...