This can’t be tolerated: CM on B’luru electrocution death

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he instructed the police to “thoroughly” investigate the electrocution of a 22-year-old man in north Bengaluru and asserted that the officers responsible for his death will be booked.

“This can’t be tolerated,” Bommai said. “I’ve told the police to investigate thoroughly. We will take action on the concerned officer, Bescom or BBMP,” he said, adding that action will be taken immediately.

On Monday, Kishore, a native of Hoskote, had stopped by the footpath outside a children’s park in NGEF Layout in Sanjaynagar when he tried to pull an internet cable dangling from a tree around 7 pm on Monday. He was instantly electrocuted even as a cousin, who was with him at the time, and passersby watched in horror.

The death sparked outrage in Bengaluru.

“Investigation is going on to find out if it was a live wire that was let outside,” Bommai said. He also said that the government will provide compensation to Kishore’s family.