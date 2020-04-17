This humble woman’s vow leaves many in awe

60-year-old Basamma has taken a vow to walk barefoot until Mangaluru gets rid of coronavirus.

Basamma, a migrant labourer, has made Mangaluru her home for the past 30 years.

She made the ‘harake' (vow) of shunning slippers and walking barefoot from the day lockdown was declared to contain COVID-19 across the country.

“I also took a vow to fast on every Fridays before the presiding deity at `Kallurti sana’ in Guddeangadi near Kuloor,” said Basamma humbly with folded hands.

Basamma, who hails from a village in Badami taluk, said she was aware about coronavirus as she regularly watches news bulletins telecast by TV channels.

Basamma, who has had no schooling, said she was horrified by the images of death caused by the Covid-19.

“My first apprehension was the safety of my five grandchildren and the babies in houses where I work as a maid,” she said.

Basamma, who hails from Kuruba community, said that her belief in Kallurti (a spirit) made her take the vow at Kallurti sana.

“When my three children were young, I lost my job in a factory. That night not knowing how I would take care of my children, I had wept for hours before Kallurtiamma. On the following morning, the factory took me back and my joy knew no bounds," she said.

Basamma’s husband, an alcoholic, had passed away three years ago.

“She overcame all obstacles and provided good education to her three children with help of donors,” Basamma’s friend Mallamma said.

There is not an iota of regret on Basamma’s face even as the hot tar road scorches her feet. “The children should be spared of hardships, which I had faced. Thus, I took the vow,’’ she said.