This newborn will never get mom's hug

Married for four years, a couple from Bengaluru East was eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first baby. But in a cruel twist of fate, the 35-year-old expectant mother tested positive for Covid-19. An emergency surgery three days back was meant to save her, but only the baby girl survived.

For mechanical engineer Abhishekh (name changed), the tragic turn of events was a shattering blow to a fledgeling dream. In home quarantine after testing positive for the dreaded virus, he broke down inconsolably as his wife passed away without getting a glimpse of their daughter.

Three days ago, the baby was separated from the mother immediately after surgery and taken to a different hospital to save it from infection.

Wary of the pandemic second wave, the couple had taken every precaution. Radha (name changed) was a homemaker and was at her mother’s house. Being overweight, facing comorbidities and at an advanced stage of pregnancy, the risks were high.

Double trouble hit the family when both Radha and Abhishekh tested positive for the virus. He was shifted to a government facility but chose home quarantine later. Radha was taken to a private hospital near Mysuru Road, and subsequently to a maternity home.

It was then she noticed something very disturbing: There was no baby movement.

"The couple panicked. They were apprehensive that the baby was in danger. The doctors had to act fast,” recalled Mahesh, a friend of the family.

This was three days ago. “Initially, the doctors decided that the only way to save the mother was to conduct an emergency surgery and take the baby out. Radha was eight and half months pregnant, and it was a very tricky situation.”

Battling multiple worries about the pandemic, his wife and family, an anxious Abhishekh frantically looked for advice, reassurance and support. It was at this stage Radha’s aged mother too tested positive and was hospitalised. She is still unaware of her daughter’s death. Meanwhile, the doctors managed to take out the baby. Born safe, she was put under observation in an incubator. Before Abhishekh could come to terms with this, came the shattering blow: Radha could not be saved.

“He was devastated,” said Mahesh. “The couple had so many dreams about the coming days with their child. They had even made all arrangements for the baby shower ceremony. This is so cruel!”