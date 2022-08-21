This PU girl got priceless peek into DC’s functioning for a prize

Prizes come in myriad forms. But this one was not the gift-wrapped type and had uniqueness written all over it.

The receiver of the experiential bonanza was Deekshitha, a second-year science student of Vivekananda PU College at Kota.

This weekend, she got to spend the entire day with Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao, closely observing him carry out his administrative duties.

The girl received this rare prize after winning the district skill development department’s essay-writing competition on skill-based knowledge.

She accompanied the DC to a Krishnashtami event and a press conference he addressed.

Not just that. Deekshitha was picked from her house at Heroor in Brahmavara to the DC office in the bureaucrat’s vehicle and dropped back home in the same vehicle.

The deputy commissioner explained to the girl the nitty-gritty of his work.

In the evening, she attended a meeting with the DC of the skill development department. The DC made Deekshitha sit next to him and observe the proceedings.

Deekshitha told DH that she enjoyed watching the DC’s work from close quarters and learnt a lot about administrative procedures.

“The ever-smiling DC was kind enough to teach me how to work in a government office. It was truly a memorable occasion. Indeed, the day made me reflect on my future plans. A determination developed within me to attempt the UPSC exams to become an IAS officer. The position carries an aura, in that it allows the officer serve the people,” she said.

As for her immediate plans, Deekshitha wants to write NEET, for entrance to MBBS, after PUC.

Kurma Rao said he enjoyed teaching the ambitious girl the working of the bureaucracy.

“She was intelligent enough to understand the work,” he said.

He wished more such initiatives are taken so that students are inspired to excel in their area of interest. Rao said more such programmes will be organised to motivate students.