Those seeking ESZ are against development: MLAs

Doubling down on the decision to reject the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) notification in its totality, MLAs from the Western Ghats region on Monday drew a battle line by describing those seeking ESZ were opposing the development of the backward districts.

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, who represents Yellapur in the Legislative Assembly, claimed that the "new" notification does not allow even cultivation on land in the ESZ area.

"Fake environmentalists cannot hold districts for ransom and prevent the development. The new notification does not even allow the cultivation of land, selling and buying of farmlands. It will be detrimental to our state. So the government will oppose it. The chief minister has categorically said that like the last four times, the state government will oppose the notification this time too," he said.

R V Deshpande, a Congress MLA from Haliyal who was not called for the meeting, questioned the ban on the mining proposed in the notification. "We have to consider the aspirations of the people here. How can the local people generate revenue if sand and mineral mining is banned? Many professions are linked to mining," he said.

When asked about the increased landslides and excess rain in the region due to deforestation, he said only sensitive areas, such as Anshi Ghats and others, should be protected. The government should not bring entire districts under ESA. "As per the new notification, people will not be allowed to even erect a cow shed or house without taking permission from the authority," he said.

Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said, “We are not against protecting natural forest areas. We are demanding exemption to populated, agricultural and plantation areas, and private land from the ambit of ESZ. Once the areas are notified, there will be restrictions on mono-crop cultivation. In Kodagu, most people cultivate coffee, which is not a yearly crop. If ESAs are implemented in the private, populated land, then it will affect plantation owners and farmers.”

Sagar MLA H Halappa said the expert committees had ignored ground realities. "Members of the Kasturirangan panel identified 475 villages in Shivamogga district as ecologically sensitive areas without visiting a single village. There is a difference between the natural landscape and the cultural landscape. They must make a clear distinction. They are under the impression that Western ghats area has only flora and fauna and no humans," he said.