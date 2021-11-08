Three additional Karnataka High Court judges take oath

  Nov 08 2021
  updated: Nov 09 2021
Justices K S Hemalekha, Siddaiah Rachaiah and Anant Ramanath Hegde took oath as the additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court in Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru on Monday. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Three additional judges of the Karnataka High Court – Justices Anant Ramanath Hegde, K S Hemalekha and S Rachaiah – were administered oath of office on Monday.

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot administered the oath to the newly inducted additional judges.

Later, in a formal welcome ceremony organised at the high court, Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde said that the call from the bench is the call for duty.

Coming from a family of lawyers, with his father and grandfather being advocates, Justice Hegde said law was an obvious career choice for him.

Justice Rachaiah said that he believes that both bar and benches are part of the same system which endeavors to dispense justice. 

Justice Hemalekha said, “Indian women today have excelled in all walks of life. The apex court has time and again recognised the immense potentiality of the Indian women. I state in utmost humility that my induction would vindicate the honour vested upon the Indian women. I assure this august gathering that I would justify the trust and confidence reposed in me and would become worthy of trust conferred by strengthening the institution of judiciary".

